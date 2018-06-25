Runners and Ryders: Watson jumps two places, Casey into automatic spot
A third victory of the season moved Bubba Watson up to fifth in the USA Ryder Cup standings, while there were European changes.
Bubba Watson enhanced his chances of securing a Ryder Cup spot by winning the Travelers Championship and Paul Casey moved into an automatic qualification spot despite falling away in his final round on Sunday.
Watson was a vice-captain when the United States regained the famous trophy at Hazeltine two years ago, but is firmly in contention to play at Le Golf National in September.
The two-time Masters champion claimed his third victory of the season at TPC River Highlands with a superb seven-under 63 in his final round and rose two places to fifth in the USA standings.
Brooks Koepka strengthened his grip on top spot by finishing in a share of 19th place and the double U.S. Open champion now plans to take a break until The Open at Carnoustie.
Bryson Dechambeau moved into the eighth and final automatic qualification spot at the expense of Webb Simpson after finishing joint-ninth at the Travelers.
A final round of 72 denied Casey a second title of the season, but the Englishman replaced Matt Fitzpatrick in an automatic spot for the European side after finishing in a share of second place behind Watson.
Thorbjorn Olesen shot the lowest round in BMW International Open history at Golf Club Gut Laerchenhof on Sunday, a magnificent 61 giving him a second-placed finish which moved him up to fifth place on the European points list.
An unforgettable for our 3-time champion @bubbawatson! pic.twitter.com/kIQyL9FCxR— TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 24, 2018
European points list (top four earn places)
1. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,559,896.72
2. JUSTIN ROSE: 3,307,263.76
3. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,240,727.58
4. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 3,225,221.47
---
5. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,358,160.77
6. Rory McIlroy: 2,168,607.14
7. Jon Rahm: 2,101,638.06
World points list (top four not already qualified via European Points list earn places)
1. Justin Rose: 290.39
2. Tommy Fleetwood: 257.00
3. JON RAHM: 248.36
4. RORY MCILROY: 226.56
5. Tyrrell Hatton: 202.05
6. Francesco Molinari: 193.69
7. ALEX NOREN: 165.56
8. PAUL CASEY: 153.44
---
9. Matt Fitzpatrick 138.39
10. Ian Poulter: 133.48
11. Rafa Cabrera Bello: 133.17
United States points list (top eight earn places)
1. BROOKS KOEPKA: 8,919.409
2. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 7,809.287
3. PATRICK REED: 7,639.916
4. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,727.053
5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,388.024
6. JORDAN SPIETH: 4,819.806
7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,356.227
8. BRYSON DECHAMBEAU: 4,196.116
---
9. Webb Simpson: 4,027.534
10. Phil Mickelson: 3,979.592
11. Matt Kuchar: 3,386.946
Next up
European Tour: Open de France, Paris
PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National, Maryland