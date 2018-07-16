Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spieth 'annoyed' by re-watch of 13th hole

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    16 Jul 2018, 20:08 IST
JordanSpiethCropped
Jordan Spieth (left) and caddie Michael Grellar

Jordan Spieth confessed to getting "annoyed" at his own antics when he re-watched the events that unfolded on the 13th hole of last year's Open Championship Sunday.

The American looked to be in the midst of a major meltdown at Royal Birkdale when he drove wildly off the tee and into an unplayable lie.

After much deliberation with rules officials and caddie Michael Greller, he took a drop from the practice area and went on to salvage a bogey.

Spieth immediately regained his composure to put on a blistering birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie streak and secure a maiden Claret Jug, but the whole episode made for frustrating viewing when he watched it back.

"I was back home and I watched it with Michael," said the three-time major winner, who will defend his title at Carnoustie this week.

"I just remember a couple things: One, how long it took on 13 versus how long it felt it took.

"It felt like I was making decision, decision, decision, decision kind of quickly, concisely, and on TV I was very annoyed. I had to fast forward through it.

"And then how quickly it looked from when I finished on 13 to tee off on 14 and how long that time felt, that regrouping actually felt like - I remember using the rest room. I remember kind of regrouping.

"But on watching the coverage, I finished 13, all of a sudden I'm on 14, and I looked like a different person - demeanour, player, everything.

"But it felt like I had all this time. So it was kind of the opposite there than when I was watching it. Kind of weird."

