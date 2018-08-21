Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vice-captain Tiger trying to remain objective in Ryder Cup conversations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    21 Aug 2018, 19:59 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods during the final round of The Open at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods acknowledges he is in an odd situation as he mounts a Ryder Cup bid while attempting to remain impartial in his role as vice-captain.

Woods is one of Jim Furyk's deputies for Team USA, but the 14-time major winner has returned to form this year, challenging at both The Open and the US PGA Championship.

And with Woods now in contention to play at the Ryder Cup, for which he would have to relinquish his vice-captaincy, he revealed there have been some "interesting" conversations.

"I want to be picked," he told reporters at the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"The interesting thing here is that I'm a vice captain - we're talking about myself in the third person a lot. That's one of the more interesting conversations we were having. We had a lot of fun with it.

"I'm one of the guys on the shortlist and sometimes I've got to pull myself out of there and talk about myself in the third person, which is a little odd.

"At the very beginning of the year, I told Jim I want to be part of the team, not just as a vice-captain but as a player. I'm very close to making that happen.

"One of my goals was to make that team and, to make that team, you have to be one of the 12 best players. I'm training towards that.

"It's an ongoing conversation, trying to talk about myself to the rest of the guys and be objective about it all."

Will Tiger Woods be chosen for Ryder Cup?
Furyk closer to captain's choices for Ryder Cup, Tiger...
Furyk gets core of Ryder Cup team, and obvious pick in Woods
No dual Ryder Cup role should Woods make USA team, says...
US Ryder Cup team unchanged after wild PGA Championship
Furyk not ready to commit to taking Woods for Ryder Cup
Column: Justin Thomas trying to make his bad golf better
U.S. Open 2018: Woods, Garcia and the players in need of...
Tiger Woods feeling good after US PGA challenge
Poulter has his eye on the cup _ Ryder, not FedEx
