Vice-captain Tiger trying to remain objective in Ryder Cup conversations

21 Aug 2018

Tiger Woods during the final round of The Open at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods acknowledges he is in an odd situation as he mounts a Ryder Cup bid while attempting to remain impartial in his role as vice-captain.

Woods is one of Jim Furyk's deputies for Team USA, but the 14-time major winner has returned to form this year, challenging at both The Open and the US PGA Championship.

And with Woods now in contention to play at the Ryder Cup, for which he would have to relinquish his vice-captaincy, he revealed there have been some "interesting" conversations.

"I want to be picked," he told reporters at the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"The interesting thing here is that I'm a vice captain - we're talking about myself in the third person a lot. That's one of the more interesting conversations we were having. We had a lot of fun with it.

"I'm one of the guys on the shortlist and sometimes I've got to pull myself out of there and talk about myself in the third person, which is a little odd.

"At the very beginning of the year, I told Jim I want to be part of the team, not just as a vice-captain but as a player. I'm very close to making that happen.

"One of my goals was to make that team and, to make that team, you have to be one of the 12 best players. I'm training towards that.

"It's an ongoing conversation, trying to talk about myself to the rest of the guys and be objective about it all."