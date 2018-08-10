Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woodland in front at PGA, with plenty of big names in mix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
45   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:27 IST
AP Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gary Woodland was one putt away from tying the 18-hole record at the PGA Championship. He missed the birdie and signed for a 6-under 64.

That gives him a one-shot lead going into the second round, and not much else.

Woodland had the lead for the first time after any round in a major, but the top 15 players were separated by a mere three shots.

Woodland is among those playing Friday morning.

That group includes Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Johnson made two late bogeys for a 67. Spieth needs to win the PGA to complete a career Grand Slam.

The first step for Spieth is making it to the weekend. He opened with 71. It's the third straight major he failed to break par in the first round.

Woodland feels at home in Missouri, leads PGA with 64
Woodland edges Fowler for PGA Championship lead
Woodland settled in after pressing too much early
No sweat: Woods changes shirt and game to stay in mix at PGA
Johnson parlays recon of Bellerive into sharp PGA start
The Latest: Rose says back OK after opening round of PGA]
US PGA Championship: Tee times in full
The Latest: Davis Love III to mark 100th major at PGA
Accuracy the key for Johnson after 67 at Bellerive
Jordan Spieth takes another run at career Grand Slam at PGA
