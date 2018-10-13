×
Woodland, Leishman, Sharma share CIMB Classic lead

13 Oct 2018, 13:09 IST
Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman and Shubhankar Sharma have a share of the lead at the CIMB Classic heading into the final round.

Englishman Woodland sunk a birdie at the last to make it a three-way tie in Kuala Lumpur, where a host of other players are in contention. 

Australia's Leishman and Indian golfer Sharma were level atop the summit heading to the 18th hole, where the latter missed a birdie putt for the outright lead.

Leishman could only manage par but Woodland – who shared the overnight lead with the Australian – got the gain he needed to stay among the frontrunners. 

After tying the course record to take a share of the lead on Friday, Woodland had six birdies and a bogey in the penultimate round. 

Leishman enjoyed a flawless front nine, opening with back-to-back birdies and an eagle from three holes before further gains at the fifth and seventh, while Sharma moved up the leaderboard courtesy of seven birdies on an impressive day.

Louis Oosthuizen (65) and Bronson Burgoon (67) are two shots off the pace, a stroke ahead of Austin Cook (68).

Meanwhile, two-time champion Justin Thomas dropped four to be tied for 19th following his three-under-par 69.

