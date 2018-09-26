Woods and Mickelson pairing 'not too likely' - Furyk

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson said he and Tiger Woods would both welcome the chance to be paired together at the Ryder Cup, but United States captain Jim Furyk insists it is "probably not too likely".

The high-profile duo famously struggled when they teamed up at the 2004 Ryder Cup, losing both matches they played together under Hal Sutton.

Asked if he was likely to follow Sutton's lead at Le Golf National, Furyk replied: "I guess nothing's out of the realm. They did play some golf [together] yesterday [Tuesday].

"I think they both mentioned it would be a lot better pairing than it was in the past.

"You know, I won't ever say it wouldn't happen, but it's probably not too likely."

A veteran and a rookie.



Tiger and Justin are playing in a practice group with Patrick and Jordan today. pic.twitter.com/t672C2fa0P — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2018

A television report in the United Kingdom on Wednesday suggested Woods looked a little stiff as he arrived for the US team photo on a chilly morning.

Yet Furyk was quick to shoot down any notion of his biggest star being short of full fitness.

"I don't think there were any issues. I was a little stiff on the way to the range too this morning. It was about 42 degrees [Fahrenheit]," said the US skipper.

"I watched him play a few holes. He doesn't look stiff at all. So I think it's probably just some folks maybe guessing or, you know, he's probably stretching. Probably trying to stay loose.

"There have been no issues reported out there or anything that I'm worried about. It's actually news to me right there, to be honest with you."