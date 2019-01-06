×
NHL Capsules

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Jan 2019, 02:54 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Brodie scored 1:59 into overtime, sending the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Matthew Tkachuk tied it at 3 with 4:17 left in regulation, and then assisted on Brodie's fifth of the season.

Philadelphia's Jordan Weal turned the puck over in the Flyers' offensive zone to set up a 2-on-1 break. Tkachuk sent a cross-ice pass to Brodie, who beat Carter Hart to give the Pacific Division leaders the win.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his 24th goal for the Flames, whose 56 points are tops in the Western Conference. David Rittich made 32 saves after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, which dropped its season-worst sixth straight game.

WILD 4, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored twice to lead Minnesota to the victory.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild (20-17-3), who improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

The Senators (15-22-5) dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Senators debut after he was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Vancouver.

