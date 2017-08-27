Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls

by PTI News 27 Aug 2017, 22:09 IST

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) An impressive show by Bengal Warriors helped them outplay Bengaluru Bulls 32-26 to register their first win of the Mumbai leg in the season five of the Pro Kabaddi League here today. It was fourth win for Bengal in eight games while the Bengaluru side registered their sixth loss in as many as 10 matches in Zone B of the tournament. Skipper Surjeet Singh (8 points) and South Korean Jang Kun Lee (6 points) starred in their win. On Friday, Bengal had tied with Patna Pirates 36-36. Lee picked up a successful raid to give Bengal the opening points while Harish Naik also did a similar raid to make it 1-1 for Bengaluru. It was a do or die raid in the fifth minute and Gurvinder Singh fetched three points for his team to turn it into a super raid to make the scores 4-2 in favour of the southern team. A two point successful raid by Deepak Narwal helped Bengal bridge the gap and make it 4-4. A successful raid by Ashish Kumar and an unsuccessful attempt by Narwal meant that Bengaluru marginally surged ahead 7-5. But from here on, it was a Bengal show. They soon picked up four points via two super tackles to make it 9-8. After 19 minutes Bengal were leading 11-8, but Bengaluru pulled a point back at the half way stage after their defence ensured that Bhupinder Singh?s raid went in vain. After the break, a super raid by Virender for Bengal gave his team 4 points to take them ahead, and Lee inflicted another successful raid to all out the opposition and extend the lead 20-11. The southern outfit did try and make a come, but Bengal was clearly the better side on the day with their attack and defence up to the mark, and registered a comfortable victory by 8 points. A red card to Ravindra Pahal of Bengaluru shifted the momentum in Bengal's favour. In the second game of the evening, U Mumba, who have suffered two back to back defeats, clash with Dabang Delhi K C