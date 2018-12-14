×
Cooper says Raiders owner wanted to trade him to Cowboys

14 Dec 2018, 07:41 IST
amari-cooper-12132018-usnews-getty-ftr
Amari Cooper

Jon Gruden may not have made the final call to trade Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Raiders sent the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick in late October.

But, Cooper said it was not Oakland's coach, or former general manager Reggie McKenzie, who chose to make the deal.

Cooper told reporters that Raiders owner Mark Davis made the decision.

"They were getting calls about a first for next year and they weren't going to do it," Cooper said on Thursday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "But when [Dallas owner and general manager] Jerry Jones called about a first for this year he felt he had no choice."

Davis told reporters earlier this week that Oakland traded away Cooper because he did not work well in Gruden's offense.

"He was a great, great player. We always had the fastest guy on the field no matter what," Davis said on Wednesday. "It just didn't work out in our system. In the future, we might be saying, 'Damn'."

Cooper has caught 40 passes for 642 yards and six touchdowns in six games with the NFC East-leading Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Raiders enter week 15 with a 3-10 record.

Oakland fired McKenzie earlier this week.

