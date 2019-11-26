Lamar Jackson focused on winning Super Bowl, not MVP

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 Nov 2019, 11:22 IST SHARE

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson said he is focused on winning the Super Bowl as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback dismissed MVP talk.

Jackson showcased his MVP credentials with five touchdown passes in Baltimore's 45-6 rout of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL on Monday.

The second-year QB went 15 of 20 for 169 yards and no interceptions, while he also rushed for 95 yards on eight carries as the Ravens (9-2) won their seventh successive game.

Amid the MVP chants and hype, Jackson told reporters: "I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. We're taking it a game at a time.

"I'm not worried about MVP. If it comes, it comes. I'll be satisfied. But I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. It's a team award. That's what I want."

"I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. We're taking it a game at a time. I'm not worried about MVP." - @Lj_Era8 pic.twitter.com/REidhYl5lk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

Pressed on the MVP, Jackson added: "It's cool but I'm trying to win the Super Bowl.

"That's the goal. We're chasing that right now. We have the San Francisco 49ers next week and that's what the focus is on."

While Jackson tried to ignore the growing hype, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh heaped praise on the 22-year-old.

Advertisement

HOW BOUT THOSE RAVENS



Coach Harbaugh thanks the #RavensFlock in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Bgn3ku1XzH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

"He is a great football player," Harbaugh said. "He makes great plays but the thing I'm so impressed with is his decision making. The way he handles the offense and runs the offense, the choices he makes in critical situations.

"Take the end of the half, the way he worked the clock and worked the ball down field, left no time for the Rams at the end. Scored right at the end with no timeouts. That's operating at the highest level you can as a quarterback. That's the thing I'm probably most amazed at if anything."