Ricciardo to leave Red Bull for Renault at end of F1 season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
160   //    03 Aug 2018, 18:07 IST
AP Image

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull for Renault at the end of this Formula One season.

The Australian driver, who has won seven races since joining Red Bull in 2014, has agreed to a two-year deal with Renault.

Ricciardo says "it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge."

Replacing Carlos Sainz, Ricciardo will partner Nico Hulkenberg at the French manufacturer.

Ricciardo says "there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years."

The 29-year-old Ricciardo is already familiar with Renault, whose engines have powered Red Bull's cars.

Ricciardo is fifth in the 20-driver standings after 12 of the season's 21 races.

Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull
