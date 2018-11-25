×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

World champion Hamilton wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Nov 2018, 20:42 IST
AP Image

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — World champion Lewis Hamilton coasted to victory from pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Having already secured a fifth F1 title, the British Mercedes driver beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the Yas Marina circuit to secure his 11th win of the season and 73rd of his career.

It was a symbolic finish to a season where, again, he showed his superiority under pressure to beat Vettel into second place overall for the second straight year.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo for a fifth straight podium.

The race was held up after a spectacular crash on Lap 1 involving Nico Hulkenberg, who was sent tumbling into the barriers and eventually settled upside down by French driver Romain Grosjean. The Renault driver was unharmed and eventually climbed out.

Veteran Spanish driver Fernando Alonso placed 11th with McLaren in his last F1 race with the team.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hamilton clinches pole for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
RELATED STORY
Most Successful F1 Drivers at the Abu Dhabi GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races Of All-time at the Abu Dhabi GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso ends on 312 races, Raikkonen a Ferrari great -...
RELATED STORY
Abu Dhabi GP 2018: 5 talking points from qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from...
RELATED STORY
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - 5 things you need to know
RELATED STORY
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on top in third...
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 things yet to be settled in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Bottas fastest in second Abu Dhabi practice session
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us