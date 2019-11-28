Abraham feeling 'much better' as Chelsea striker heads for scans on injury

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham says he feels "much better" as the Chelsea striker prepares to undergo tests on a hip injury sustained in the Champions League draw with Valencia.

The striker hobbled off the Mestalla pitch in the first half of the 2-2 draw after a collision left him clutching his left side before he was then taken away on a stretcher.

Abraham, who is due to have an X-ray on Thursday, said after the match that he does not think the problem is as serious as first feared.

"It's much better," he told Chelsea TV. "At the time I was fearful of the worst, but I was able to walk, move about, so hopefully it's not too long [out of action].

"I'll have an X-ray and we'll see what the news is. Hopefully it's just a bruising. It was a knee to my hip area. Hopefully it's nothing too serious."

Abraham watched the remainder of the Group H thriller on his mobile phone in the Chelsea dressing room.

The England international admitted it was tough to listen to the reaction of the crowd and not be able to influence proceedings as Valencia fought back to take a point.

"I went in the changing room and I was watching on my phone. My phone is a couple of minutes behind, so I could hear everything from the fans, the reactions and all sorts," he said.

"I was watching it and I was just shaking. I wished I was still out there."

An end-to-end first half finished level when Mateo Kovacic's first Chelsea goal cancelled out an opener from Carlos Soler.

Christian Pulisic put the visitors ahead and Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a Dani Parejo penalty, but the Chelsea keeper was then caught out by a cross from Daniel Wass that went straight in.

The result means Chelsea need to beat to Lille on matchday six to guarantee their place in the next round, with group leaders Ajax, who are two points above the Blues and Valencia, hosting the Spanish side in Amsterdam.

"We knew coming here was never going to be easy and we had to stick together. It's in our hands to go out and win the next game," added Abraham.

"It's a massive one. It's always been a dream to play in the Champions League and I don't want it to end at the group stage."