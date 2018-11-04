×
'Amazing' West Ham deserved Burnley win – Arnautovic

04 Nov 2018
West Ham star Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic has no doubt West Ham deserved their dramatic 4-2 home win over Burnley after dominating with an "amazing" performance.

The Hammers ended a run of four successive matches without a win across all competitions on Saturday, though it was not as straightforward is it perhaps should have been. 

Manuel Pellegrini's side were twice pegged back by the visitors, with Johann Gudmundsson and then Chris Wood getting the equalisers – the second of which coming just 13 minutes from the end.

But the hosts showed admirable character as Felipe Anderson got his second of the day six minutes from time and Javier Hernandez wrapped things up at the end.

Arnautovic – who scored his side's opener – is convinced anything less than a win would have been harsh on West Ham. 

"For 90 minutes we dominated completely," the Austrian told BBC Sport. "We could have scored more – we had the chances.

"Overall we had an amazing game and we stayed calm when they equalised at 1-1 and 2-2. It was not easy, but we deserved the win. It is a good feeling to get three points."

The star for West Ham was two-goal Anderson and manager Pellegrini believes his display will make a big difference to his standing in the team.

"Felipe Anderson scored two goals, he was involved in two goals and missed two goals," said the Chilean. "I think this game will give him a lot of trust for the future."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was not too disheartened by the defeat, praising the visitors' mentality, though he did criticise his players' use of the ball.

"We reacted well to falling behind. The mentality and energy were good in the first half," he said. "The third goal is a real blow and we are chasing the game when they score the last one.

"I'm not disappointed with the mentality of the team, but we can't give away the ball so cheaply. There are some details in that game that need working on.

"It's a hard one to take. I am proud of these players at what they have achieved so far."

