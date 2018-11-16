×
Anderson stops 2 penalty shots, Senators beat Red Wings 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Nov 2018, 09:23 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped two third-period penalty shots and Drake Batherson scored in his NHL debut to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Anderson stopped 34 shots in his NHL-leading 17th appearance of the season, allowing only Michael Rasmussen's goal. Cody Ceci also scored for the Senators.

Jimmy Howard made 34 saves for Detroit. The Red Wings had won four in a row.

Detroit had a chance to tie it midway through the third when Andreas Athanasiou was awarded a penalty shot after Ceci held him on a breakaway. Anderson read the play well and made a pad save.

Seven minutes later, Anderson came up big on another penalty shot after Rasmussen was pulled down by Chris Wideman. Anderson denied Rasmussen's attempt to go through the leg pads.

Detroit tied it at 1 at 3:55 of the second when Mike Green fired a shot from the blue line that Rasmussen tipped in front. Ottawa regained the lead at 7:05 of the period on a power play goal when Batherson jumped on a loose puck off the faceoff and beat Howard.

Notes: Zack Smith returned to Ottawa's lineup after missing nine games with facial fractures. Ottawa's Christian Jaros and Max McCormick and Detroit's Luke Witkowski were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New Jersey on Saturday

Senators: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

