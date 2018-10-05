MacKinnon, Rantanen help Avs to 4-1 win over Wild in opener

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 05 Oct 2018, 09:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a tap-in goal off a nifty pass from Mikko Rantanen, Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Carl Soderberg scored, while Rantanen and J.T. Compher added empty-net goals for the Avalanche, who moved to 15-5-3 in home openers since moving to town from Quebec.

Varlamov returned to net after missing the playoffs last season with a knee injury he suffered late in the regular season. He made his eighth opening-night start in a burgundy-and-blue sweater, surpassing Patrick Roy for the most by an Avalanche goaltender. This also was Varlamov's 400th career NHL game.

MacKinnon picked up right where he left off from last season, when he tallied 39 goals and 58 assists on his way to finishing second in the Hart Trophy vote. He led the team in shots.

Zach Parise scored for the Wild as they fell to 9-7-2 all-time in season openers.

Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk didn't have much of a chance on MacKinnon's second-period goal that gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Rantanen skated down the left side and sent a pass through a sea of sticks to MacKinnon, who tapped it in before Dubnyk had a chance to fully turn his head.

Colorado thought it had a two-goal lead when Colin Wilson scored 1:36 into the third after knocking in a puck out of the air. The goal was reviewed and disallowed after it was determined Wilson's left glove batted the puck in.

Varlamov protected the lead with save after save. None bigger than stopping an Eric Staal wrist shot with his right shoulder a 2-on-1 with just under 5 minutes remaining. Rantanen added an empty-net goal with 1:53 remaining to seal the win. Compher added another with 19.9 seconds remaining.

Colorado outshot the Wild 40-21.

Parise gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on a backhand pass from Mikko Koivu early in the first period. Parise missed the opening 39 games a season ago due to a back ailment that required surgery. After steadily working his way back into form, Parise suffered a broken sternum in the playoffs.

Minnesota is coming off a season in which it posted 101 points before losing to Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs.

As for the Avalanche, general manager Joe Sakic has modest goals this season after his team returned to the postseason for the first time since 2013-14. Their average age this season is 26.3. They ended last season at 25.8.

"Our goal is to make the playoffs, but the most important thing for us is to see the growth of this group," Sakic said. "We're excited to see who makes that next jump."

NOTES: Wild F Marcus Foligno was tripped by D Tyson Barrie late in the second period. Foligno went to the bench favoring his left leg but returned a few minutes later. ... F Vladislav Kamenev (lower body) and D Anton Lindholm (upper body) were taken off injured reserve and reassigned to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. ... Avs F Sheldon Dries made his NHL debut.

UP NEXT:

Minnesota: Starts a three-game homestand Saturday against Las Vegas.

Colorado: Hosts Philadelphia on Saturday.