Nazem Kadri scores 1st goal, Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Oct 2018, 08:25 IST
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nazem Kadri had his first goal of the season and John Tavares, Kasperi Kapanen and Tyler Ennis also scored in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots to help Toronto improve to 7-3-0.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves. The Jets were 4-1-1 on a six-game homestand, leaving them 6-3-1 overall.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Toronto.

PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into overtime to lift Florida past New York.

Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov added goals, and James Reimer made 20 saves. Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle scored for New York.

