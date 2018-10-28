×
Nelson helps Islanders beat Flyers 6-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Oct 2018, 01:56 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Nelson scored two goals, Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday.

Leo Komarov and Anthony Beauvillier also scored to help the Islanders take a 3-0 lead through two periods in a game between teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Nelson scored in the first and third periods in his third straight game with a goal.

The Flyers held their annual Halloween game — mascot Gritty judged the costume contests during intermissions — but the only boos in this one came from fans each time Philly skated off the ice.

A playoff team last season, Philadelphia has lost three straight games and four of five overall. Jori Lehtera scored for the Flyers, and Michal Neuvirth made 16 saves.

DEVILS 3, PANTHERS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, Keith Kinkaid made 35 saves and New Jersey stopped a three-game slide.

Taylor Hall and Blake Coleman also scored for the Devils, who won for the first time since opening the season with four consecutive victories. Nico Hischier had two assists.

Florida lost for the third time in four games. Mike Matheson and Mike Hoffman scored for the Panthers, and James Reimer made 23 stops.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Finland. The Panthers play Winnipeg in Helsinki on Thursday and Friday as part of the NHL's Global Series.

National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
