×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Quick gets 50th shutout in Kings' 2-0 win over Hurricanes

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Dec 2018, 12:17 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Martinez scored with 2:13 left, Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots for his 50th career shutout and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Sunday night.

Martinez tipped Jake Muzzin's pass past goalie Petr Mrazek to help the Kings end a two-game skid. Kyle Clifford added an empty-net goal at 19:07 of the third period.

Quick earned his first shutout this season. Mrazek made 33 saves for the Hurricanes, who earned at least one point in five of their previous six games.

The game was a goaltending duel until the Kings got a late offensive zone faceoff. Anze Kopitar won the draw against Lucas Wallmark, and Muzzin was able to get the puck to Martinez for his second goal of the season.

Los Angeles had to kill off 1:31 of 5-on-3 play in the third period, with Quick making saves on shots by Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho.

The Kings outshot the Hurricanes 13-12 in the first period and forced Mrazek to stop several strong scoring chances. He turned aside a one-timer by Jeff Carter during an early power play and denied Tyler Toffoli on a breakaway midway through the period.

Quick's key save in the first came in the final 10 seconds when he recovered to make a pad stop on Wallmark's shot that was headed toward an open net.

The Kings continued to pile on the pressure in the second without finding a way to beat Mrazek. The Hurricanes had to kill three penalties, with Mrazek able to save a dangerous tipped shot by Dustin Brown late in the period for one of five attempts by Los Angeles on the power play.

NOTES: Kings C Adrian Kempe did not play because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. Los Angeles used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Kings claimed forward Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal. Scherbak, a first-round draft pick in 2014, has five goals and two assists in 29 career games.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Fleury earns 50th career shutout, Vegas blanks Carolina 3-0
RELATED STORY
Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues
RELATED STORY
Pastrnak scores 3 to lift Bruins to 5-1 win over Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
Skinner's hat trick leads Sabres over struggling Kings
RELATED STORY
Brown's goal in OT gives Kings 2-1 win over Canucks
RELATED STORY
Aho gets 2nd goal in OT, Hurricanes beat Wild 5-4
RELATED STORY
Rittich, Hamonic lead Flames to 1-0 win over Kings
RELATED STORY
Hill gets 1st NHL shutout as Coyotes top Predators 3-0
RELATED STORY
Cirelli lifts Lightning to wild win over Flyers
RELATED STORY
Greiss makes 26 saves, Islanders defeat Hurricanes 4-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us