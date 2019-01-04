×
Vikas set for pro debut in US on Jan 18

PTI
NEWS
News
20   //    04 Jan 2019, 18:27 IST

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Indian boxer Vikas Krishan will make his professional debut on January 18 in New York against American Steven Andrade.

The welterweight bout will take place at the Stone Resort Casino and will form the under-card of Olympic silver-medallist Shakur Stevenson's IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas featherweight title contest against Jessie Cris Rosales in a 10-rounder, an official associated with Vikas said.

Vikas' bout will be a six-round contest and mark his foray into the pro circuit after signing up with the legendary Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions. His opponent, Andrade, is six fights old on the circuit with a 3-3 record. He will go into this contest after three consecutive losses, the last being in November 2017.

The 26-year-old Vikas is one of India's most decorated boxers and has won gold medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. He is also a world championships bronze-medallist.

Besides, Vikas is a multiple-time Asian championships medallist.

"I was an amateur for a very long time, and the time was finally right to turn pro," Vikas had stated after turning professional, a move that he had been planning for since 2016.

Vikas has been training with Stevenson's grandfather Wali Moses, according to media reports in the US.

Vijender Singh, India's first and only Olympic medallist in boxing, has also signed up with Top Rank Promotions after an undefeated professional run in England and India. His debut on US soil is being planned for March later this year

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
