Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Elliott holds off Truex at Watkins Glen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    06 Aug 2018, 05:01 IST
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

After so many close calls, Chase Elliott is now a NASCAR Cup winner after reigning supreme at Watkins Glen on Sunday.

Elliott held off a hard charge from defending NASCAR Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. to claim his maiden victory.

The triumph comes in Elliott's 99th career race. The 22-year-old driver had finished second eight previous times as he chased that elusive first victory.

"What a thrill. I don't know what to say," Elliott said. "I'm so thrilled, so emotional, so much relief, working on three years and I hadn't won one."

After Elliott took the chequered flag, as fans at The Glen roared their approval, drivers throughout the field passed him on the cool-down flap and flashed a thumbs-up.

It certainly did not come easy. Elliott had a fast car all day — he won the race's second stage — but he also benefited when a couple of strong contenders suffered bizarre mishaps during a pit stop.

On a stop on lap 54, leader Kyle Busch's gasman had a problem with a can, preventing him from filling the car. Busch had to immediately pit again, dropping him to 31st in the field.

During that same pit-stop sequence, contender Denny Hamlin was penalised after running over an air-gun hose and dragging it out of his box, allowing tires to escape from his pit stall.

Busch rallied strongly to finish third, while Hamlin finished 13th.

The final stage came down to a battle between Elliott and Truex. Elliott held a consistent lead, and appeared headed for victory. But on the final lap, he lost control briefly, allowing Truex to close in on his bumper.

But Truex ran out of gas seconds later, paving the way for Elliott to cruise to the finish line unchallenged.

Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran out of gas on the cool-down lap. Team-mate Jimmie Johnson pushed him to victory lane.

Omnisport
NEWS
NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Denny Hamlin...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Vegas odds, fantasy advice,...
RELATED STORY
Truex Jr. holds off Larson for Pocono 400 victory
RELATED STORY
Road warrior: Truex tricks Harvick on track, conquers Sonoma
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Pocono: Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Sonoma: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Sonoma: Where to watch? TV schedule, team...
RELATED STORY
Harvick holds off Suarez to win All-Star race and $1m
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us