Keselowski uses quick pit work to win Southern 500

28   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:06 IST
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski's crew gave him a great pit stop late in the race to boost the Team Penske driver to victory in the Bojangles' Southern 500 on Sunday.

Keselowski beat Kyle Larson and Joey Logano off pit road during a round of stops under caution with 22 laps remaining.

On the restart, Keselowski pulled out to a quick lead and was never challenged to the finish.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to my pit crew," Keselowski told NBCSN afterward. "We were running second on that last stop and they nailed it."

Keselowski's Team Penske team-mate Joey Logano finished second. Keselowski also won Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Team owner Roger Penske had not won a Cup race at Darlington since 1975.

Keselowski, whose Ford bore a special Miller Genuine Draft, black-and-gold paint scheme driven by former Penske driver Rusty Wallace, scored his first win of the season. It was also his first win at Darlington and his 25th career win.

Larson had dominated the race to that point, leading 284 of the 367 laps and winning the first two stages. After lining up second on that final restart, he battled a loose car and had to settle for third in the end.

"It's always important to come out the leader off pit road," Larson said. "Every time I got in traffic I'd get really loose, and I was just loose that last run."

