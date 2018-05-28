Kyle Busch dominates to win Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch was dominant on his way to winning the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.

Kyle Busch leads the field at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch dominated from start to finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway to easily win the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Busch, who started on the pole, won all four segments of the race and led 377 of the 400 laps to pick up his 47th career NASCAR Cup victory. It was his fourth win of the season.

It was also Busch's first win at Charlotte, giving him a win on each track he has driven in the Cup series.

"This one's very special," Busch told NBC after the race. "I've dreamt of winning this race since I was a kid. It's a little boy's dreams come true."

A week after a highly entertaining All-Star race at the track, this race was anything but competitive.

While there was some tight racing back in the field, no one could challenge Busch out front.

Martin Truex Jr. clearly had the second-best car in the field, and cut into Busch's lead late, but still finished 3.8 seconds behind. Denny Hamlin finished third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.

"We got up behind Kyle and I thought we were pretty close, but on the long runs he was just too stout," Truex told NBC.