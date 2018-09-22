NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Kevin Harvick wins pole, Denny Hamlin second
After a disappointing wreck in Las Vegas, Kevin Harvick will start first in the second race of NASCAR'S playoffs after he won the pole at Richmond Raceway on Friday.
Harvick had some solid runs to start the day, but he saved the best for last as he held off Denny Hamlin for the top spot at the Federated Auto Parts 400.
This is Harvick's 24th career pole.
Daniel Suarez started off the day great winning both of the first two rounds by a good margin, but he fell off a bit to start fifth Saturday.
Martin Truex Jr. will start third, Brad Keselowski eighth and Kyle Busch 12th.
The Federated Auto Parts 400 can be seen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
NASCAR starting lineup for the Federated Auto Parts 400
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Daniel Suarez
6. Kurt Busch
7. Aric Almirola
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Erik Jones
10. Kyle Larson
11. Cole Custer
12. Kyle Busch
13. Joey Logano
14. Alex Bowman
15. Jamie McMurray
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Ryan Newman
18. Matt Kenseth
19. Chase Elliott
20. William Byron
21. Paul Menard
22. Jimmie Johnson
23. Chris Buescher
24. Michael McDowell
25. Clint Bowyer
26. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
27. David Ragan
28. Austin Dillon
29. Matt DiBenedetto
30. AJ Allmendinger
31. Ty Dillon
32. Ross Chastain
33. Regan Smith
34. Corey Lajoie
35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
36. Gray Gaulding
37. Alon Day
38. Joey Gase
39. Landon Cassill
40. Timmy Hill