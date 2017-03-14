Pretty in pink? Mercedes tease Force India over shocking new colour scheme

Formula One team Force India invited plenty of gags on social media after showing off their distinctive new colour scheme.

by Omnisport News 14 Mar 2017, 18:52 IST

Force India's bold new look for 2017

Force India will not be difficult to spot during the 2017 F1 season after the team revealed a bold new livery for the coming campaign, prompting world champions Mercedes to score points at their rivals' expense before the campaign has even begun.

According to a statement released by Force India, their VJM10 car "will race in pink, magenta and silver" as part of a new sponsor relationship.

Drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon are also set to catch the eye in matching helmets, starting at the first race of the season in Melbourne later this month.

"For 2017 our cars will sport a vibrant new colour scheme with a smart matte finish," Force India's team principal Vijay Mallya said.

"Changing the colour of our cars is an indication of the strength of this new partnership and a real statement of intent…"

Force India's rivals, though, were quick to poke gentle fun at the team's distinctive new appearance.

We will have a brand new look this season after an agreement with BWT, Europe's no 1 water technology specialists. https://t.co/7SOMlq46Ar pic.twitter.com/gY3WhjapPg — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) March 14, 2017