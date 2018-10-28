×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Second-placed Verstappen slams 'c**p' qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Oct 2018, 01:34 IST
MaxVerstappen - cropped
Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix

Max Verstappen fumed that his Red Bull car let him down as team-mate Daniel Ricciardo stole pole position in Mexico.

The Dutchman looked set to clinch the first pole of his Formula One career on Saturday after dominating all week, but Ricciardo came through at the last to push his colleague back into second.

A Red Bull one-two might provide cause for celebration for others on the team, yet Verstappen was not in the mood as he reflected on his afternoon's work.

"The whole qualifying was c**p," said the 21-year-old. "It was the same problems from P2, the engine braking not how I want to, rear-locking the car.

"We tried to make the best of it and I thought it was going to be enough with the problems we had, but it's still good to be second. I'll drive around [the problems]."

Team boss Christian Horner had little sympathy for Verstappen, though, pointing out Ricciardo was driving the same car.

"Max had the same car and same opportunity," Horner said.

"Daniel did the better job in Q3 and deserves the pole. It's been well executed, we just need to convert it [into a win]."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mexican Grand Prix is Red Bull's best chance - Verstappen
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo denies Verstappen in Red Bull one-two
RELATED STORY
Not fair! - Verstappen slams penalty as Bottas grumbles...
RELATED STORY
Vettel defends Ferrari despite 'looking stupid' in Japan...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton has title in sights after storming to Austin pole
RELATED STORY
Vettel blames Verstappen for Suzuka collision
RELATED STORY
PSRX Volkswagen Sweden wins FIA World Rallycross...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton's home comforts continue in qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Qualifying speed a 'positive surprise' for Ferrari's Vettel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us