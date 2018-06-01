Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Halep: 10 players contenders for French Open crown

There are 10 players capable of winning this year's French Open in the women's draw, says Simona Halep.

News 01 Jun 2018, 00:33 IST
Simona Halep in action at the French Open

Simona Halep believes there as many as 10 players in the women's singles competing for French Open glory.

The world number one kept her hopes of a maiden grand slam title alive by coasting past Taylor Townsend 6-3 6-1 in the second round at Roland Garros.

While Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favourite for an 11th trophy in Paris, the women's side appears wide open, a summation with which Halep concurs.

"I would say top 10 in the girls, they have, like we have a possibility and the chance to win," she told a post-match news conference. 

"So, there are 10 girls, in my opinion, that can win this tournament. I agree with what you said, and I think it's normal, because tennis now is a little bit changed.

"It's tough to say who is going to win this tournament in these days. We'll see. I don't know."

Halep could face world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the final in a rematch of their epic encounter in the Australian Open showpiece.

But it is a scenario that Halep is refusing to dream of with so much of the tournament still to play.

She added: "[There is a] very long, long way [to go]. I have no idea [how I'd feel about facing Wozniacki]. 

"I didn't think about that at all. I don't know. It will be very nice to play again in the final with Wozniacki like when we met in Melbourne, but it's really far, and it's tough to talk about that."

