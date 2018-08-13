Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No cutter: Cards' Weaver slices finger on tray, misses start

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    13 Aug 2018, 00:32 IST
AP Image

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luke Weaver cut his finger while opening a food tray in the clubhouse at Kansas City and was scratched from his start against the Royals.

Weaver had been scheduled to pitch Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night when the righty sliced the index finger on his pitching hand on the aluminum foil covering a tray. Super glue was applied, but it did not hold sufficiently for Weaver to pitch deep into a game.

Tyson Ross, claimed by the Cardinals last week off waivers from San Diego, pitched in place of Weaver.

"He cut it on the piece of the topping," Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt said. "We found out about in the seventh inning. It just made sense long term to give him the day off."

"It's on his right index finger. He probably could have started, but it just made sense to not push it and have him throw 90 or 100 pitches. We didn't want him to miss another start," he said. "We want to put this behind him and have him move on to the next start, and give Tyson Ross an opportunity. It's worked out for Tyson and for us to have a quality starter, and he's available and is on more than regular rest."

The 24-year-old Weaver is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA in 23 starts.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Weaver, Martinez pace Cards past Brewers
RELATED STORY
Cardinals hit 3 HRs to back Weaver in Cardinals' 11-2 win
RELATED STORY
Taillon shuts down Cards to lift struggling Pirates, 4-0
RELATED STORY
Ozuna misses Altherr's 2-run 2B in 10th, Phils top Cards 6-5
RELATED STORY
Blackmon, Gonzalez HR to power Rockies past Cardinals 6-3
RELATED STORY
Guerra gets Molina to escape jam, Marlins hold off Cards 2-1
RELATED STORY
Mets put Syndergaard on DL, Matz also injures finger
RELATED STORY
Cabrera's 2-run HR in 8th lifts Phillies to sweep of Marlins
RELATED STORY
Mikolas improves to 5-0, Pham homers as Cards top Padres 2-1
RELATED STORY
Mikolas gets 1st shutout, O'Neill homers, Cards beat Royals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us