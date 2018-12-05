×
Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for throwing basketball at fan

Associated Press
News
9   //    05 Dec 2018, 01:22 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas.

The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Beverley and Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. wrestled on the floor for a loose ball, their second loose-ball scramble of the game. After Beverley got up holding the ball, he threw a bounce pass to a Mavericks' fan sitting courtside, which the fan caught. That drew a technical foul and an ejection.

He said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother.

