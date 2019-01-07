×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wiggins, Towns help Timberwolves rout LeBron-less Lakers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    07 Jan 2019, 04:48 IST
AP Image

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 of his 28 points in the first half, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves take charge from the opening tipoff and breeze by the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers for a 108-86 victory Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to help the Timberwolves improve to 14-6 at home, including 8-2 against Western Conference foes.

Lance Stephenson had 14 points for the Lakers. They fell to 1-5 without James since he strained his groin during the Christmas Day win at Golden State.

NETS 117, BULLS 100

CHICAGO (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, DeMarre Carroll had 20 and Brooklyn beat Chicago for its third straight victory.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and six rebounds to help the Nets improve to 12-3 in their last 15 games, matching their best 15-game stretch since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Zach LaVine had 27 points for Chicago, and Bobby Portis scored 17 in 20 minutes off the bench after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle.

CLIPPERS 106, MAGIC 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 28 points and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to beat Orlando.

Advertisement

Lou Williams added 17 points, and Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 13. The Clippers have won 11 consecutive games against the Magic, a streak that goes back to the 2013-14 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 24 rebounds for Orlando.

Associated Press
NEWS
Wiggins, Towns lead Timberwolves past Lakers, 108-86
RELATED STORY
Towns, Wiggins shine as Timberwolves top Pelicans 107-100
RELATED STORY
Wiggins scores 30, leads Timberwolves past Thunder 114-112
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 things to watch out for as Lakers go on...
RELATED STORY
Towns scores 34 points, leads Timberwolves past Heat 113-104
RELATED STORY
Butler shoots Timberwolves past James, Lakers 124-120
RELATED STORY
Towns has 35 points, Timberwolves beat Hornets 121-104
RELATED STORY
Towns, bench help Timberwolves beat road-weary Kings 132-105
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Minnesota Timberwolves' guard conundrum
RELATED STORY
Towns has huge night, Minnesota tops Miami 113-104
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us