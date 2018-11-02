×
Pakistan batsman Shehzad's doping ban extended by 6 weeks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    02 Nov 2018, 22:44 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad's ban was extended by six weeks on Friday for violating a ruling on his four-month ban.

Shehzad's ban was to end on Nov. 10, but it was extended to Dec. 22 by the Pakistan Cricket Board. That rules Shehzad out of the upcoming one-day international and test series against New Zealand.

Shehzad was banned in July after he tested positive for a banned substance during a random doping test in Pakistan's domestic tournament. But then he played for a local club in friendly matches.

"Had I been aware that this was a violation, I would never have played cricket at any level," Shehzad said.

The PCB didn't accept his excuse.

"Ahmed Shehzad has been the recipient of numerous anti-doping lectures," PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed said. "This (six-week ban extension) will serve as a constructive lesson not only to Ahmed Shehzad but to other cricketers that strict adherence to applicable rules and regulations is mandatory."

He has represented Pakistan in 13 test matches, 81 ODIs, and 57 Twenty20s.

