Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We wanted to be ruthless in our approach, says Rahane

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 18:25 IST
9

Bengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane today said his side were determined to be "ruthless" in their approach after the hosts demolished Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs inside two days in its debut Test match here.

The Afghans' dream of scripting a fairytale turned into a virtual nightmare as they were found to be painfully short of experience for the longest format and were bowled out for 109 and 103 in pursuit of India's first innings total of 474 all out today.

"This feels really special. It is always an honour to lead your country and we wanted to be ruthless," said Rahane, who captained India in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence.

Rahane was full of praise for his batting unit, especially openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay, both of whom scored centuries in India's total.

"Guys like Shikhar (Dhawan) and (Murali Vijay) got those hundreds, (KL) Rahul chipped in and (Hardik) Pandya was magnificent at the end. It was important for all of us to stick to our basics, create some good habits," he said.

Rahane also had words of appreciation for Afghanistan despite their abject surrender in the match.

"But credit to Afghanistan, they were fantastic. From here on it is only upwards and onwards for them. Their seamers bowled really well, especially in the third session yesterday and I am sure they will go a long way against all opponents," Rahane said.

In a rare gesture, Rahane later called up the entire Afghan team for the victory photo opportunity and also handed over the trophy to the debutants in a bid to boost their morale.

Dhawan, who smashed 107 off 96 balls to win the man-of-the-match award, said he is enjoying every bit of his batting at the moment.

"I am really happy with the way I have been batting. It is good that we've finished the match early and will have a few days off to get fresh before we go to Ireland.

"It was a damp pitch, the ball of course was swinging and seaming a bit but I was clear in my mind that I wanted to play positive cricket. Things went my way and I was enjoying it as by the grace of God I became the first Indian to get a century inside a session," he said.

Dhawan also congratulated Afghanistan for its Test debut and said with time they will definitely improve in the traditional format of the game as they did in the limited overs.

"First of all I would like to congratulate Afghanistan for reaching this level. It's only their first Test and they'll keep getting better as they play more. I would also like to wish them Eid Mubarak; it is a big day for them," he said.

"It is always a learning process and once they start winning they'll do really well. Big names are already coming out of their country already and doing really well in world cricket," the left-hander added.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai too agreed that the Test match was a big learning curve for his inexperienced side.

"First thanks to BCCI and the Afghan Cricket Board to give us this opportunity. We hadn't played a Test match before this and we've learnt a lot," he said.

"In future when we play a match, we know now how to play against a full member nation like India. Yes, we were surprised by how quickly things ended because we were a good team. But Test cricket is a completely different ball game, we have a lot of time and we'll work on our weaknesses

India must be 'ruthless' against Afghanistan - Rahane
RELATED STORY
Three hours, 14-0-89-0: Rashid Khan: Expectations and art...
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan's Test debut: A day of two halves
RELATED STORY
AB wanted me to learn the hunger to succeed from Virat,...
RELATED STORY
I feel I'm ready to get into the national team, says...
RELATED STORY
The Inside Story: "Cricket wasn’t initially accepted by...
RELATED STORY
"Attitude is everything," says Indian U-19 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
An Open Letter to Ajinkya Rahane ahead of his 30th birthday 
RELATED STORY
I still respect Smith the batsman: Rahane
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan ready for maiden test against top-ranked India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Test | Yesterday
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
SL 253/10
WIN 2/0 (2.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Windies trail Sri Lanka by 251 runs with 10 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Quarter Final 2 | Yesterday
YRK 259/7 (50.0 ov)
ESX 234/10 (49.1 ov)
Yorkshire win by 25 runs
YRK VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us