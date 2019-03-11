×
Man United could have been out of sight - Young rues Arsenal loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
550   //    11 Mar 2019, 01:10 IST
AshleyYoungAlexIwobi - cropped
Ashley Young and Alex Iwobi

Ashley Young was perplexed by how Manchester United managed to lose 2-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka's speculative long-range strike and a second-half penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemned United to their first domestic loss under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Returning to action after their dramatic Champions League comeback triumph over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Romelu Lukaku and the United attack spurned a host of opportunities.

"When you create so many chances in a game and you don't see the ball go in the back of the net it's disappointing," Young told Sky Sports.

"Obviously it's a disappointed dressing room. I feel like we should have won the game. We could have been out of sight in the first half.

"It obviously is one of those days. On a different day it could be totally different.

"We had space to play out there. We could have moved the ball better."

David de Gea was caught out by Xhaka's viciously swerving strike but Young refused to lay any blame at the door of the Spain goalkeeper.

"I've not seen it back. I'm not sure what happened. Everyone's disappointed, not just David. Even then we were still in the game," he added.

"We've had losses before and had to bounce back. It's just the way the club is. We've shown that team spirit and fighting spirit to bounce back and we'll do that in the next game."

