Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Mascherano laments Romero injury blow

    Argentina will head to Russia without Sergio Romero, leaving Javier Mascherano to lament his absence.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 22:50 IST
    997
    SergioRomeroCropped
    Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero

    Javier Mascherano conceded the loss of goalkeeper Sergio Romero to injury was a blow to Argentina ahead of the World Cup.

    The Manchester United keeper was expected to be Jorge Sampaoli's preferred option, but a knee problem has ended his hopes of playing in Russia.

    Tigres UANL's Nahuel Guzman has been called up to join Willy Caballero of Chelsea and River Plate's Franco Armani as the goalkeeping options.

    "Romero's injury represents a big low, not as a footballer, but as a man," said Mascherano, who will retire from international football after the tournament. 

    "He has been the leader of the team for 10 years.

    "It is football, things happen. We must wish the best to Guzman and move forward. 

    "We have suffered something unexpected, but there is optimism that the coach can count on the 23 players available."

    Mascherano, whose 142 caps represents a joint record with Javier Zanetti, is hoping to bow out on a high for his country. 

    "Often football is fickle and incomprehensible," he said. "We are clear that a World Cup is not simple, but we have a case to go to compete. 

    "It's clear to me it's the last chance. I hope we can live up to the competition. The most important thing is to show a competitive Argentina."

    Sampaoli's side, beaten 6-1 by Spain last time out in the absence of Lionel Messi, face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D. 

    Argentina goalkeeper Romero out of World Cup with injury
    RELATED STORY
    Injured Aguero and Biglia in Argentina World Cup squad
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: 5 Argentina players who should have been...
    RELATED STORY
    PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
    RELATED STORY
    Icardi left out of Argentina's World Cup squad
    RELATED STORY
    Mascherano matches Zanetti's Argentina caps record
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Football substitutions that absolutely paid off
    RELATED STORY
    Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in...
    RELATED STORY
    Burnley's European dream hit by Mee injury blow
    RELATED STORY
    Old guard, young blood & timeless football: Pep...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018