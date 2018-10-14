×
No regrets - 'Happy' Hazard won't sulk at Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
243   //    14 Oct 2018, 17:53 IST
eden hazard - cropped
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard assured Chelsea he will never let his Real Madrid dream lead to petulance as he pledged to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond January.

The Belgium star was in demand after a standout World Cup and has never hidden his interest in a move to Madrid, the club he views as the best in the world.

But the Blues were quick to shoot down any prospect of losing another prized asset to the European champions after agreeing to Thibaut Courtois' wish for a transfer.

Hazard confirmed he was always clear on Chelsea's stance and holds no ill will toward the club he joined from Lille six years ago.

"Chelsea were clear with me. I couldn't leave the club. I accepted it," Hazard told Telefoot.

"Leaving or staying, either way I was going to be happy. I do not regret this decision at all.

"When we make the face, when we sulk, we often have the last word. But I will never go into conflict with a club. Chelsea gave me a lot.

"If I leave it will be on good terms, like I did with Lille. Could a transfer happen in January? It's not possible."

Attention from abroad has done nothing to derail Hazard's scintillating form.

The Ballon d'Or nominee is flourishing under new boss Maurizio Sarri, scoring seven goals in eight Premier League appearances this term.

"I'm confident and it shows. I feel like I can shoot from anywhere," the 27-year-old said.

"This season we have more of the ball. Sarri is different from [Antonio ] Conte and [Jose] Mourinho. If you don't have the ball for five minutes, he goes crazy."

But the playmaker conceded he may have to do more to be considered the world's best player, adding: "If it's the one who scores the most goals, I'm not the best."

