Pirlo calls on Dybala to match Ronaldo's training levels

Omnisport
NEWS
News
798   //    14 Sep 2018, 14:04 IST
paulodybala - cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala needs to train at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo if he is to become a regular starter at Juventus this season, according to Andrea Pirlo.

Dybala started Juve's opening match of the Serie A campaign against Chievo but was not involved against Lazio and was limited to only 10 minutes off the bench in the 2-1 victory over Parma prior to the international break.

The arrival of Ronaldo in Turin has led to questions over the future of the Argentina international, with reports linking him with a move to LaLiga and the Premier League.

Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini, who sold Dybala to Juve in 2015, even claimed the forward has already received offers from Spain and England and will change clubs in January.

But Juve legend Pirlo believes he still has a future with the Bianconeri, providing he shows the same commitment as his new team-mate.

"The qualities of Dybala are not in question," Pirlo told Tuttosport. "When you do not play, it means you have to do something more.

"To become an important player for Juventus he must find something inside him. First and foremost, he must do it for himself.

"Accepting that you're not a starter is not easy for anyone. Paulo will do everything to play as much as possible.

"If he starts training with the desire of Ronaldo then it will be difficult to leave him out."

However, despite his backing for Dybala, Pirlo believes Mario Mandzukic is the best foil in attack for Ronaldo.

"I don't know if Cristiano likes to play as a lone striker," he added. "He likes to start from the left and therefore needs someone that plays near him.

"Mandzukic is ideal."

Omnisport
NEWS
