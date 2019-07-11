×
Rashford: 'Chopping and changing' to blame for Man United's fading identity

Omnisport
NEWS
News
221   //    11 Jul 2019, 14:40 IST
Marcus Rashford - cropped
Marcus Rashford in training with Manchester United

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United must "settle" under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to reassert a fading sense of identity.

Solskjaer is overseeing his first pre-season after signing a three-year contract in March to become United's full-time manager.

His predecessor, Jose Mourinho, is the only man since Alex Ferguson to have held the post for longer than two seasons.

Though a fan favourite in his playing days, there will be pressure on former striker Solskjaer to achieve early results after failing to secure Champions League qualification last term.

Successfully implementing a vision before the new campaign could prove critical and star forward Rashford thinks the ingredients are right for a period of stability.

"I feel like we can start to settle and I think that is what we needed most," Rashford told United's official website.

"It has been a lot of chopping and changing, different tactics and different systems, and now I think we can settle in to what we are trying to do and really get that identity back."

United's planning has already been hit by an admission from agent Mino Raiola that his client, Paul Pogba, wants out of Old Trafford.

Rashford, 21, is at least certain to stay after signing a new four-year contract earlier this month.

And the England international has observed positives ahead of Saturday's friendly against Perth Glory, despite the uncertainty surrounding World Cup winner Pogba.

"The thing that has gone up for me is the intensity and just the level of training," he said.

"I think we are starting to understand it all a bit better. We can use this. This is Ole's first pre-season and he can really stamp down what he wants to do.

"We have got to use the remainder of the time here and then in Singapore and China to keep progressing and improving."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
