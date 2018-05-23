Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    The Latest: Group to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 01:58 IST
    17
    AP Image

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on Brandi Chastain's Hall of Fame plaque (all times local):

    1:30 p.m.

    The president of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco says the organization will redo a plaque of soccer star Brandi Chastain after a social media uproar.

    Bay Area news station KTVU-TV quotes Kevin O'Brien as saying he spoke to Chastain on Tuesday and offered to revamp the plaque if she sent a new photograph of herself. He says she agreed.

    On Twitter, fans compared the likeness on the plaque to former President Jimmy Carter, actor Gary Busey and others.

    O'Brien says overhauling the plaque will be expensive, "but it's the right thing to do."

    Chastain was inducted Monday into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

    ___

    7:35 a.m.

    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

    The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain said, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice."

    On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

    Hall of Fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News of San Jose that images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses.

    Savicke says there are no plans to redo the plaque.

    Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

    Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque
    5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
    5 of the greatest Champions League nights for Liverpool
    FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
    Argentina 1978 - The Unfair Home Advantage
    Fashionisto Simon Doonan sees magic, madness in soccer style
    Top 5 Football substitutions that absolutely paid off
    Green, Sargent join Pulisic on US soccer roster vs Bolivia
    World Cup 2018: 5 great Brazilians who never got a World...
    World Cup 2018: 5 mouthwatering games in the group stages
