Patna Pirates end losing streak at home

Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) Patna Pirates pipped Bengal Warriors 29-27 to end their losing streak at home in the in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League here Thursday.

This was a low scoring match that saw both teams struggling to score raid points. Jaideep fetched 5 crucial tackle points on Bengal's raiders.

Ran Singh was given the mantle of Maninder Singh and he did a good job with 7 raid points in 10 attempts. Deepak Narwal did some damage in the end to take Patna Pirates to the victory with 7 raid points. Jaideep is now the best defender in season six so far.

Patna Pirates started the match without their star raider Pardeep Narwal as he was tending to his wrist injury while Bengal Warriors started without Maninder Singh.

The absence of Narwal impacted Patna Pirates as they started to trail by 4 points by the 3rd minute.

It looked like another dismal start from Patna but was overturned by Tushar Patil who came in as a substitute in the 5th minute for a Do-Or-Die raid.

Bengal lost Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee to Patna's defense and thus a new face came up as the hero as Ran Singh took the raiding in his hands.

He took 2 bonus points from under the nose of Patna's defense before he got out to a strong thigh hold by Vijay in the 12th minute to concede an All Out for Bengal Warriors, making it it 9-7.

Both teams then worked on getting the raiders through their defenses as they used Do-Or-Die raids. The half ended with Patna Pirates leading Bengal Warriors by 15-12.

Both teams continued to work on Do-Or-Die raids, making multiple futile attempts. Bengal Warriors reduce the gap to 1 point by the 25th minute as Jang Kun Lee did his back kick to make it 16-15. Patna Pirates increased it back to 4 points by the 27th minute as Manjeet got Mahesh Goud with an ankle hold while Jaideep made a dash from behind Goud's back to make it 19-15.

Patna was able to hold on to the lead thereafter