×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Anthony says Rockets just need 'to get a win' to figure things out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    01 Nov 2018, 06:09 IST
Anthony-Carmelo-USNews-103118-ftr-getty
Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony thinks some of the Houston Rockets' problems will be fixed once they get back in the win column.

The Rockets dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5 this season when they were topped 104-85 by the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Anthony discussed Houston's losing streak with reporters after the game.

"I think we're a very high confidence group," Anthony said (via The Athletic). "When you're losing, that confidence can go two ways. You can keep it, or you can lose it. Simple as that. I'm in the locker room, so I know the morale, I know the confidence level that this team has, the attitude that we have.

"We've just got to figure it out, whatever that is. We've just got to get a win. Sometimes, once you get that first win, then you start to unravel things and figure them out."

Anthony, who is in his first year with the Rockets, has averaged 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game this season. He has also shot 34.3 per cent from three-point range.

Houston have been playing without star James Harden, who injured his hamstring during a loss to the Utah Jazz last week. Wing player James Ennis has also been sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The Rockets will open a five-game road trip on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: The Houston Rockets need Jimmy Butler to stay in...
RELATED STORY
Anthony on coming off Rockets' bench: Whatever I have to...
RELATED STORY
Anthony has 'a clearer understanding' of his role with...
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: Rockets bench role challenging mentally
RELATED STORY
NBA: Desperate Houston Rockets might be committing...
RELATED STORY
Utah downs Rockets 100-89, Harden leaves game in 4th
RELATED STORY
Lillard, Nurkic score 22 each as Blazers rout Rockets 104-85
RELATED STORY
Lakers' Rondo denies spitting on Rockets' Paul
RELATED STORY
Harrell has career-high 30 as Clippers rout Rockets 133-113
RELATED STORY
Rockets’ Chris Paul has 'common goal' with Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us