Green: Spurs star Leonard wants to stay in San Antonio

Danny Green said Kawhi Leonard "verbally" expressed interest in staying in San Antonio.

Danny Green said San Antonio Spurs team-mate Kawhi Leonard wants to remain with the NBA team amid uncertainty over his future.

All-Star Leonard appeared in just nine games for San Antonio in an injury-plagued 2017-18 campaign and his rehabilitation plan reportedly created tension between himself and the Spurs.

Talk of Leonard – who signed a five-year contract in 2015 worth more than $90million through to the 2019-20 season – leaving the Spurs has emerged.

However, the 26-year-old wants to stay in San Antonio, according to Spurs shooting guard Green.

"I think he wants to be in San Antonio," Green said during an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up' when asked about the situation regarding Leonard.

"He's let me know verbally that he wants to be there, so we'll see what happens."

Green elaborated further explaining the different phases of Leonard's rehab as he nursed a lingering quad injury.

He also explained some of the decisions Leonard made to try and get healthy.

"I think at the point of the season where he started to get healthy, it was tough to bring him back," Green said.

"I think he made a decision 'I'm just going to continue to get healthy.' It's very normal, very common for guys to get a second opinion."

During his seven-year career, all spent with the Spurs, Leonard has averaged 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Leonard is also a two-time All-Star and helped San Antonio win the 2013-14 title.