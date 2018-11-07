×
Kyrie Irving fined $25K for throwing ball into stands

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    07 Nov 2018, 04:35 IST
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands on Monday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, the NBA has announced.

Irving threw the ball into the stands in anger after Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray shot a 3-pointer in the waning seconds with the game at hand.

Murray, who is from Canada, broke the Canadian record by scoring 48 points in the game. The previous record of 47 was held by Steve Nash.

But he admitted he was going for 50 by taking the 3-pointer and Irving did not take kindly to the 21-year-old trying to make that shot with his team up 115-107 with virtually no time on the clock.

"He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups," Irving told reporters after the game, per ESPN. "But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a b******t move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."

