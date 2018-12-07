×
Lakers F Ingram will undergo precautionary MRI

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    07 Dec 2018, 06:04 IST
Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram

X-rays of Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram's left ankle were negative and he will have the sprain examined further on Thursday, coach Luke Walton said.

The Lakers announced Ingram would undergo an MRI late on Thursday. He did not travel with the team to San Antonio and will miss Friday's game.

Ingram left in the first quarter of Wednesday's 121-113 Lakers victory over the Spurs.

"He'll be evaluated [Thursday]," Walton said after the game, via the Los Angeles Times. "There is no timetable or anything like that yet. But they said he got it pretty good."

Ingram was on crutches after the game but, with the ankle wrapped in black tape, was able to walk a little without them, according to the Times.

Ingram suffered the injury when he came down on LaMarcus Aldridge's foot and turned his ankle.

After officials reviewed video of the play, Aldridge was called for a flagrant one for not giving Ingram a chance to land after his shot.

LeBron James described losing Ingram as "huge" – during Wednesday's game and for however long he might be sidelined.

"Obviously, we've had a pretty dang-gone good rotation of guys knowing who's going to play and where they're going to play, and the lineups out there," James said. "For our starting two guard to go down in the first couple minutes of the game, it just derailed our offense, taking one of our best ballhandlers and midrange scorers out of the game. Unfortunately, he's probably going to be out for a little while [so] we have to have guys step up. That's the nature of the game."

Ingram, 21, had five points on two-of-two shooting with a blocked shot before leaving the game but is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

