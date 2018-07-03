Maker 'deeply disappointed' by Australia, Philippines brawl

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker was left "deeply disappointed" by the melee which marred Australia's clash against the Philippines.

Maker, 21, was involved in the brawl that saw punches and a chair thrown in the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying clash in Bocaue on Monday.

The ugly incident led to 13 players – nine from the Philippines and four from Australia – being ejected.

Left with three players, two from the Philippines deliberately fouled out as Australia won 89-53 in farcical circumstances.

Maker, originally from South Sudan, took responsibility for his part in the melee, but added he was simply protecting himself and his team-mates.

"I am deeply disappointed in the actions displayed during yesterday's game against the Philippines," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Being from a war-torn country, basketball for me has always been a means to bring people together.

"I feel great responsibility as an NBA player to carry myself in a way that promotes peace and unity. My hope is that this experience provides a springboard for discussion regarding the security surrounding these games.

"I take responsibility for my actions knowing that they were a result of MY DESIRE to protect my team-mates and myself.

"It is a tremendous honour to represent Australia, the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA and my goal is to reflect that in my conduct and play."

Maker played 74 games for the Bucks during 2017-18, having been taken with the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.