Williamson leads No. 2 Duke over Texas Tech at MSG

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 21 Dec 2018, 09:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and Duke fans roaring each time he touched the ball before he fouled out, and the second-ranked Blue Devils ended No. 12 Texas Tech's unbeaten start with a 69-58 victory Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

RJ Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) and the program earned its 35th win at MSG. With the Garden rocking from the tip, the Blue Devils must have felt like they had a home game.

Cam Reddish hit a late 3-pointer for a 63-57 lead that sealed the win in the first meeting between the programs. Both reached the Elite Eight last season and the atmosphere had a late-March feel.

Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1) in their first loss since the NCAA Tournament.

NO. 21 HOUSTON 60, UTAH STATE 50

HOUSTON (AP) — Armoni Brooks scored all of his 15 points in the second half and Houston overcame a sluggish first half to rally past Utah State.

Brooks shot 5 for 10 in the second half and led the way as the Cougars (11-0) came back from a 10-point halftime deficit for their 24th consecutive home win. DeJon Jarreau had 10 points off the bench for Houston, which shot 32 percent from the field, including 39 percent in the second half.

Dwayne Brown Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Quinn Taylor added 14 points and nine rebounds for Utah State (9-3), which shot 37 percent from the field but was 5 for 19 in the second half. Utah State lost its 15th straight against an AP Top 25 opponent.