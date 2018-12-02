×
AC Milan beats Parma 2-1 to move into top 4 in Serie A

Associated Press
58   //    02 Dec 2018, 19:09 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — This could be the season that AC Milan finally makes it back into the Champions League.

Milan has won Europe's premier club competition seven times but hasn't played in the Champions League since the 2013-14 season.

However, Gennaro Gattuso's team came from behind to beat Parma 2-1 and moved into fourth spot in Serie A — the last qualifying berth for the Champions League.

Milan is two points above Lazio, which visits Chievo Verona later. It is also three points below city rival Inter Milan, which plays at Roma in the evening match.

Only two points separated Milan and Parma going into the match at San Siro, but Parma had already beaten Inter at the famous stadium and was looking to add another chapter to its fairytale-like rise in its first season back in Serie A since going bankrupt three years ago and being forced to restart in Serie D.

Milan dominated but Parma took the lead against the run of play when Roberto Inglese headed in a corner at the near post in the 49th minute.

Parma's lead lasted less than six minutes before Suso's ball was deflected through to Patrick Cutrone and he fired in off the base of the far post.

And Milan's comeback was complete in the 71st when Franck Kessie converted a penalty after Alessandro Bastoni handled Hakan Calhanoglu's cross.

Associated Press
