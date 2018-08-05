Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aguero brings up 200 Manchester City goals in Chelsea clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.11K   //    05 Aug 2018, 19:50 IST
Sergio Aguero
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Manchester City's all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero reached 200 goals for the Premier League champions by converting against Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Aguero opened the scoring after 13 minutes at Wembley with a fine low finish into the bottom-right corner from 18 yards after a probing run from Phil Foden created the opportunity.

The striker passed Eric Brook's long-standing club record of 177 last season when he scored in November's 4-2 Champions League win at Napoli – another team coached by Maurizio Sarri.

He has had to wait to add to his 199th for the club, which came in the EFL Cup final win against Arsenal on February 25, with a troublesome knee injury limiting his playing time towards the end of 2017-18.

But after the disappointment of Argentina's lacklustre World Cup campaign in Russia, he kicked the new campaign off with a bang at Wembley on Sunday by finally hitting his milestone.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons why Manchester City will retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Man City clear Mahrez for training ahead of Chelsea clash
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Community Shield: The big...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 questions for Maurizio Sarri ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield: 3 reasons why Chelsea will beat...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester City: Jorginho and Mahrez start...
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield, Chelsea vs Manchester City: What to...
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield 2018: Chelsea Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us