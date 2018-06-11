Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alli promises to keep a cool head in Russia

England midfielder Dele Alli said he has learned from his mistakes as he looks to keep a cool head at the World Cup in Russia.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 16:11 IST
86
delealli-cropped
England midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli admitted he "made mistakes" earlier in his career as he promised to remain focused and disciplined during England's World Cup finals campaign.

The tournament arrives less than a year since the Tottenham midfielder was captured on camera making an offensive gesture during England's World Cup qualifying match against Slovakia – an incident that earned him a £3,800 fine and a one-match ban.

Alli had a reputation for being one of the more hot-headed members of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs squad, but he says he has learned from his mistakes.

"I'll just be myself, the way I always am," the 22-year-old told The Telegraph. "I want to play with passion and I want to play with hunger in every game I play.

"I've made mistakes in the earlier part of my career, but you have to make mistakes in order to learn from them. And if you look at my record I've definitely learned from my mistakes.

"When you're playing the games, you are focused on trying to help the team as much as you can, so you don't want to put yourself in a position where you could jeopardise the team and lose the game for your team when you're on international duty for your country."

The Slovakia incident aside, Alli has a good disciplinary record for his country, having received just one yellow card in 25 England appearances.

He said he will be wary of the world's best officials as they uphold the rules of the game to the letter when the World Cup gets underway.

"I don't think people will be trying to do bad things and if they do, and they get punished for it, then it’s their own fault," said Alli. "At the World Cup, the refs and linesmen are all from a very high level anyway, so you are always aware, and it's part of football. You have to stay concentrated and you can't do stupid things.

"I've got everything under control. Every game is different and you never know what's going to happen, but that's not what I'm going to be worrying about."

Premier League 2017-18
Keep playing 'on the edge', Young tells Alli
RELATED STORY
Alli not ruling out a move away from Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Kane hails 'game-changer' Alli
RELATED STORY
Criticism of Alli's form is 'just noise'
RELATED STORY
Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
RELATED STORY
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Alli best in the world for his age – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
He's still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
RELATED STORY
These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us