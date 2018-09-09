Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Areola in discussions over new PSG deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
222   //    09 Sep 2018, 17:02 IST
Alphonse Areola - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

World Cup winner Alphonse Areola is in talks to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain after entering the final season of his contract.

Speculation has surrounded the France goalkeeper's future since veteran Gianluigi Buffon arrived as a positional rival in July.

Roma reportedly considered making him Alisson's successor while Chelsea goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon claims his compatriot was keen on replacing Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge.

A transfer failed to materialise and the 25-year-old now appears set to continue at his hometown club.

"Discussions [over a new deal] have begun," Areola told Telefoot.

"The season is not over. I have a year left and I hope to be successful.

"The important thing is to play. Playing at home is even better. If I'm allowed to play, why not [stay]?"

Areola was left out of PSG's first two matches of the new Ligue 1 season before Thomas Tuchel recalled him for wins over Angers and Nimes

The former Lens, Bastia and Villarreal loanee made his long-awaited international debut in France's 0-0 draw with Germany on Thursday, impressing in the absence of captain Hugo Lloris.

