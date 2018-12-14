×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Benitez picks up Premier League Manager of the Month award

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    14 Dec 2018, 18:33 IST
benitez-cropped
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Rafael Benitez has picked up the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November after steering Newcastle United to three successive wins.

Newcastle had failed to register a victory in the 2018-19 season going into the month, but a nine-point haul helped move them away from the relegation zone.

Having recorded respective 1-0 and 2-1 results in home fixtures against Watford and Bournemouth, they rounded out November with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Burnley at Turf Moor.

"It's always good to win trophies - I would obviously like to win more manager of the month awards, as that means we're in a better position in the table," Benitez said.

"It's good for the staff too, everyone that is helping you, because it gives you extra motivation."

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month honour following his solo effort for Tottenham in their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on November 24.

Son out-paced Jorginho to pick up Dele Alli's pass down Spurs' right before cutting inside David Luiz and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a left-footed shot.

It was the South Korea international's first league goal of the season but his 50th for the London club.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Know more about Premier League Manager of the Month for...
RELATED STORY
Wolves boss Nuno named Premier League Manager of the Month
RELATED STORY
Raheem Sterling named Premier League Player of the Month
RELATED STORY
Premier League Player of the Month candidates - November
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester clubs and Arsenal's...
RELATED STORY
5 early contenders for the Premier League's Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League needs VAR, right now! - Benitez fumes over...
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 Picks of the Weekend
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Tomorrow MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Tomorrow TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Tomorrow WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us